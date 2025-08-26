Drug den operator, 7 others nabbed in Mabalacat City

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) caught 8 individuals, including an alleged operator of a drug den, in Barangay Dau, Mabalacat City Monday, August 25.

PDEA Pampanga conducted the raid at the illegal facility, in coordination with the Mabalacat City Police.

PDEA identified the arrested persons as Manny, 48, the alleged maintainer of the den; Gel, 52; Chi, 54; Ian, 33; Kris, 55; Lino, 44; Ely, 45; and Inah, 27.

Authorities said Manny and his cohorts were under surveillance since July this year.

Seized during the raid were 12 sachets containing about 18.77 grams of shabu, assorted drug paraphernalia, and marked money used in the operation.

The suspects are detained at the PDEA Region 3 facility. They are facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.