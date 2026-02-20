Drug peddler, 4 others nabbed in drug sting

A 21-year-old man suspected of drug peddling and his four companions were arrested by authorities during an anti-drug operation conducted the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) at 10 PM on Thursday in Barangay Tapulao, Orani, Bataan.

Authorities confiscated P88,400 worth of shabu following the buy-bust operation.

The PDEA Bataan Provincial Office identified the main target of the operation as "JP".

The four other suspects were identified as Lisa, female, 27; Jon, male, 21; Tores, male, 30; and Yan, male, 30.

The agency confiscated from the suspects 15 sachets containing 13 grams of shabu, sniffing paraphernalia, and the marked money used by the PDEA agents.

The operation was conducted by operatives from the PDEA Bataan Provincial Office, PDEA Bataan Seaport Interdiction Unit (SIU), Bataan Police Provincial Office -- Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), and Orani Municipal Police Station.

Charges under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 were filed against the five individuals.