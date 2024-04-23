Drug peddler nabbed in N. Ecija buy-bust

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested an alleged drug peddler during a buy-bust operation on Monday.

The agency said itbseized some P170,000 worth of suspected shabu after the anti-drug drive at Barangay Maligaya, Cabiao town in Nueva Ecija province.

The suspect was identified by the PDEA as Tomasito Mangalinao, 54, of Barangay San Juan, Cabiao.

The agency disclosed that four heat-sealed plastic sachets containing 25 grams of shabu and the marked money used by the poseur buyer were recovered during the operation.

Elements of PDEA Bataan and Nueva Ecija Provincial Offices and the local police conducted the raid.

A non-bailable offense for violation of Section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs), and Section 11 (possession of dangerous drugs) of Republic Act 9165 are set to be filed against the suspect.