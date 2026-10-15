DSWD brings UPLIFT financial aid straight to GCash wallets to help households absorb rising living costs

For families facing rising costs and financial pressures, government assistance can provide much-needed support to meet immediate needs and regain stability.

To make that support easier to access, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in partnership with GCash, is expanding digital access to DSWD UPLIFT assistance, giving eligible beneficiaries the option to receive succeeding payouts through their GCash wallets.

The initiative supports the rollout of the government’s Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT) Program, a relief initiative established under Executive Order No. 110 to help protect vulnerable sectors and cushion the impact of global oil shocks and rising inflation. Under the expanded DSWD UPLIFT Assistance Program, targeted cash assistance will reach 7.5 million households through DSWD.

The digital disbursement initiative also comes as the government works to cushion the impact of the energy emergency on vulnerable families nationwide. By expanding access to digital channels, beneficiaries can receive succeeding assistance through a more convenient and accessible option, reducing the need to spend additional time and resources accessing government support.