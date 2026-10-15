DSWD brings UPLIFT financial aid straight to GCash wallets to help households absorb rising living costs

For families facing rising costs and financial pressures, government assistance can provide much-needed support to meet immediate needs and regain stability.
To make that support easier to access, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in partnership with GCash, is expanding digital access to DSWD UPLIFT assistance, giving eligible beneficiaries the option to receive succeeding payouts through their GCash wallets.
The initiative supports the rollout of the government’s Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT) Program, a relief initiative established under Executive Order No. 110 to help protect vulnerable sectors and cushion the impact of global oil shocks and rising inflation. Under the expanded DSWD UPLIFT Assistance Program, targeted cash assistance will reach 7.5 million households through DSWD.
The digital disbursement initiative also comes as the government works to cushion the impact of the energy emergency on vulnerable families nationwide. By expanding access to digital channels, beneficiaries can receive succeeding assistance through a more convenient and accessible option, reducing the need to spend additional time and resources accessing government support.
While the initial DSWD UPLIFT payouts will be distributed in cash, beneficiaries are encouraged to transition to digital channels for succeeding disbursements. As part of the UPLIFT Caravan, GCash is supporting the initiative by assisting beneficiaries with account onboarding, giving those who choose GCash the option to receive future assistance directly through the GCash Fund Disbursement Service (FDS).
DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said it was the President's directive to disburse the much-needed aid in a quick and convenient manner, understanding that beneficiaries need immediate relief.
"Mula ngayon hanggang sa December, kapag kukunin n'yo na yung ₱2,000 n'yo, sa digital wallet na lang," he stressed. (From now until December, when you claim your ₱2,000, you can receive it directly through your digital wallet.)
Along with this, Secretary Gatchalian encouraged those who do not have a digital wallet yet to set one up so they can receive the funds without the hassle.
"GCash is honored to continuously support DSWD in expanding digital access to government services. Access is not only about receiving support, but also about making the experience more convenient, secure, and dignified for the people we serve. By giving beneficiaries a digital option, we hope to make DSWD UPLIFT assistance easier to access while giving them greater choice in how they receive and manage their financial support," said GCash Vice President and Head of B2B Sales, Cleo Celeste Santos.
The partnership demonstrates how digital financial services can make social protection more accessible while helping beneficiaries take greater control of their financial assistance. By bringing government support directly to beneficiaries through a channel they can access and manage digitally, the initiative aims to reduce barriers to receiving assistance and help create pathways toward greater financial inclusion and opportunity.
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