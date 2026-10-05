DSWD distributes food packs to 3,193 Floridablanca folks

A total of 3,193 residents in Floridablanca received food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Provincial Government of Pampanga, on Friday.

The assistance was distributed to families affected by the recent rains.

Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda, Floridablanca Mayor Michael Lugtu, and members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan led the distribution of the relief goods to the beneficiaries.

Each beneficiary received a food pack containing rice, canned goods, coffee, and cereal drinks.