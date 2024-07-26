DSWD extends P18M aid to flood victims

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The assistance of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Pampanga has now reached P18,453,322, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said.

The assistance is in the form of food packs distributed in the towns of Sasmuan, Macabebe, Masantol, Minalin, and Santo Tomas.

The heavily flooded towns of Masantol and Minalin received some P4.8 million and P3.3 million worth of food packs, respectively.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) reported that some 765 families are still in 62 evacuation centers.

The number represents some 2,899 individuals from 50 severely flooded barangays.

The number of families affected by flooding rose to 105,580 as of press time.