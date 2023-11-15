DSWD warns public: Beware of anniversary prizes scam

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has denied reports tha it offers an iPhone 15 plus an unspecified amount of cash, and unemployment financial assistance worth $1,000 to the public as part of its upcoming 85th anniversary.

In two separate Facebook posts on Tuesday, the DWSD stressed that it has never offered such prizes in exchange for answering a survey questionnaire which can be accessed through a suspicious link on its FB and Messenger platforms.

The survey link was allegedly part of the agency's "85th anniversary" which it branded as incorrect as it would celebrate on January 31, 2024 its 73rd founding year.

"Hindi totoo ang kumakalat na link sa Messenger at Facebook na nangangako ng papremyo tulad ng iPhone 15 at cash prize, bilang bahagi ng pagdiriwang ng ika-85 anibersaryo ng DSWD. Ang DSWD ay hindi namimigay ng gift prizes kapalit ng pagsagot sa survey o pag-access ng suspicious link. Bukod pa rito, ang DSWD ay magdiriwang pa lamang ng ika-73 na anibersayo sa paparating na January 31, 2024," the agency said.

The same is true with the alleged unemployment financial assistance worth $1,000, again by simply answering a survey questionnaire which can be accessed via a link.

"Ayon sa isang kumakalat na suspicious link sa Facebook post at Messenger, magbibigay daw ng unemployment financial assistance ang DSWD sa makakasagot ng survey. Hindi totoo ang kumakalat na link sa Messenger at Facebook na ang DSWD ay may unemployment financial assistance na nagkakahalaga ng $1000 sa pamamagitan ng pagsagot sa isang survey questionnaire. Ang DSWD ay walang pinapasagutang survey questionnaire kapalit ng unemployment financial assistance," the agency said in its post.

"Kung nangangailangan ng tulong sa gitna ng krisis na nararanasan, maaaring humingi ng tulong sa pamamagitan ng Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS)," it stressed.

DSWD urged the public to stop subscribing to these fake accounts and clicking suspicious links, and rely only on the agency’s official Facebook page (facebook.com/dswdserves), its X (formerly Twitter) account @dswdserves(www.twitter.com/dswdserves), YouTube: @dswdserves (www.youtube.com/dswdserves), Instagram: @dswdphilippines (www.instagram.com/dswdphilippines), and its Website: www.dswd.gov.ph@dswdserves (Department of Social Welfare and Development).

"Be warned of these scams. All our programs are coursed through proper venues like cash card payout or actual payout and not through an online raffle type,” the DSWD said.