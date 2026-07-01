DSWD wraps up cash relief aid to over 1.8M PUV drivers nationwide

MANILA – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has served a total of 1.8 million public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers nationwide as the payout for public transport groups affected by the oil price hike concluded on Tuesday.

“Huling araw po kahapon, June 30, ng pamamahagi natin ng cash relief assistance sa mga PUV drivers at delivery riders na apektado ng pagtaas ng presyo ng gas o krudo. Simula March 17 hanggang June 30, mahigit 1.8 million katao ang nabigyan natin ng PHP5,000 (The distribution of cash relief assistance to PUV drivers and delivery riders affected by fuel price hikes ended yesterday. From March 17 to June 30, more than 1.8 million individuals were given PHP5,000,” DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said in a statement on Wednesday.

The DSWD, under its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, has disbursed more than PHP9.139 billion in cash relief assistance.

Of the total number of beneficiaries, the biggest chunk was tricycle drivers with 1,200,009 beneficiaries, followed by 314,530 delivery service riders, and 119,030 jeepney drivers.

More than 104,000 motorcycle taxi drivers and 89,394 transportation network vehicle service drivers also received their PHP5,000 cash aid.

Based on the list endorsed by the local government units, Transport Network Company, Private Express and Messengerial Delivery Service Sector, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and the Department of Information and Communications Technology, some 2.4 million PUV drivers were expected to benefit from the cash assistance.

Dumlao explained that the discrepancy between the target and actual number of beneficiaries served could be attributed to individuals who are no longer working as PUV drivers.

“Halos tatlong buwan at kalahati ring tumakbo ang ating nationwide payouts. Kung matatandaan ninyo, marami ring special payouts ang hinanda ng DSWD para ma-accommodate yung mga hindi nakasama sa unang listahan, yung mga hindi nakapunta sa schedule nila. Maaaring ang mga ito ay hindi na PUV drivers o baka ang iba sa kanila ay wala na rin sa Pilipinas (The nationwide payouts lasted for almost three months. There were also special payouts conducted to accommodate those who were not included in the initial list and those who were not able to go in their scheduled payout. These may no longer be working as PUV drivers or some of them may already be out of the country),” she said.

The cash relief assistance under the DSWD’s AICS program is part of the Department’s commitment to the Unified Package for Livelihood, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT) whole-of-nation framework of the Marcos administration for those most affected by the oil price increase, including the public transport sector.

This is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for all government agencies to work together to ensure the provision of appropriate interventions to the sectors that are most affected by the Middle East conflict. (PNA)