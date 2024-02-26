DTI, 2GO support CL entrepreneurs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Trade and Industry Region III (DTI-3) and 2GO Group Inc. have teamed-up to empower a community of online entrepreneurs in Central Luzon.

The private transportation and logistics solutions provider has established 2GO Getters community to support small business owners by enabling them to expand their market reach beyond local boundaries.

The initiative aims to assist entrepreneurs gain access to essential knowledge in e-commerce and digital marketing that will help enhance their sales potential even in specific cities across the country.

It offers a range of growth-centric activities, including workshops, seminars, online campaigns, exclusive promotions, and networking opportunities, all geared towards fostering business success in a competitive market landscape.

“Our commitment to help boost the local MSME sector is not just about business—it's about fueling dreams, building connections, and ultimately creating a better life. By supporting homegrown enterprises, we're investing in innovation, creating opportunities, and laying a platform towards an inclusive and sustainable economic growth that benefits local communities and, hopefully, the nation as a whole,” said Frederic DyBuncio, President and Chief Executive Officer of 2GO.

During the workshop, attendees were able to participate and gain insights into the tips and tricks of establishing an online presence, effective online merchandising, and understanding the crucial role of the shipping and delivery experience.

“This comprehensive approach considers both the seller and customer perspectives, enhancing the overall online transaction process and fostering buyer patronage,” DyBuncio said.

Warren Patrick T. Serrano, DTI-3 Division Chief of the SME Development Division, said such workshops are crucial for business owners, especially micro and small entrepreneurs.

“The workshop offers continuous guidance and keeps them abreast of the latest trends and techniques for efficient product advertising. Partnering with a trusted logistics solutions provider is equally vital, as it helps ensure secure and reliable product delivery for seamless expansion and establishing a strong business foundation," he said.