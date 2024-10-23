DTI-3 holds culminating event for consumer month

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Trade and Industry Region 3 (DTI-3) hosted the culminating activities for this year’s Consumer Welfare Month (CWM) on October 22, Tuesday, at Waltermart, in Barangay San Agustin in this capital city.

The whole-day event featured various activities aimed at promoting consumer rights and awareness.

This year’s celebration ran with the theme "Be Smart, Assert Your Consumer Rights!"

It featured a spoken poetry contest, a search for Ms. Consumer Advocate 2024, and the awarding of winners from the Regional Consumer Quiz Bee.

Local culture was also celebrated through a parade of costumes and a talent portion by the participants.

This year's Consumer Welfare Month aims to engage the public in meaningful discussions about consumer protection, encouraging participants to be smart and assertive in exercising their rights as consumers, according to the DTI.