DTI-3 logs 32,535 business registrations in Pampanga

The Department of Trade and Industry Region 3 (DTI-3) recorded 32,535 business name (BN) registrations in Pampanga from January to December 2025.

The agency said this reflects entrepreneurial activity in the province despite a slight decline from the previous year.

Across Central Luzon, DTI-3 registered a total of 140,076 BNs in 2025, down by 1.92 percent compared to 2024.

At the provincial level, Aurora logged 3,053 registrations, up by 3.35 percent; Bataan recorded 10,658, an increase of 6.06 percent; and Zambales posted 12,826 registrations, a 6.03 percent year-on-year rise.

Pampanga, along with Bulacan (47,593), Nueva Ecija (20,336), and Tarlac (13,075), registered marginal declines.

The DTI said BN renewals in Region 3 increased by 11.73 percent, from 15,388 in 2024 to 17,193 in 2025, indicating improved business continuity among MSMEs.

DTI-3 Regional Director Edna D. Dizon said the increase in business renewals shows that many enterprises are sustaining operations.

DTI-3 said it will continue efforts to make business registration accessible and supportive of long-term enterprise growth in Central Luzon.