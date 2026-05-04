DTI-3: OFWs eligible for up to P5M loans

Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) may now avail loans of up to ₱5 million under financing programs.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Region 3 Office bared the program during the Regional Reintegration Network Fair held at SM City Pampanga on Labor Day.

The financing support is part of the ₱4-billion Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Business Fund, which offers zero-collateral loans, a one-year grace period, and an interest rate of 1 percent per month on a diminishing balance.

The program aims to provide returning OFWs and aspiring entrepreneurs with capital to start or expand businesses.

The fair, organized by the Department of Migrant Workers, brought together government agencies to deliver reintegration services, including livelihood assistance, employment support, and enterprise development.

DTI-3, through its booth, facilitated access to these loan programs via its financing arm, the Small Business Corporation (SB Corp). It also provided business advisory sessions and registration services for new enterprises.

DTI Regional Director Edna Dizon said the program will assist OFWs build sustainable businesses and transition to entrepreneurship upon returning home.

The DTI Region III said it will continue to promote loan facilities, alongside mentoring and market access support, to strengthen economic opportunities for OFWs and MSMEs.

Interested applicants may visit Negosyo Centers or DTI provincial offices for more information on loan requirements and application procedures.