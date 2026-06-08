DTI-3 school caravans reach P2.8-M sales

The Department of Trade and Industry Region 3 (DTI-3) said it has organized caravans aimed at providing consumers in Central Luzon access to school supplies and other essential items with discounted prices.

The agency reported that the program has been rolled out in several provinces, including Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales.

The caravan allowed parents and students to purchase school necessities at lower prices through direct selling arrangements with participating manufacturers, suppliers, and retailers.

As of Sunday, June 7, the agency said the caravans have generated more than ?2.8 million.

DTI Region 3 Director Edna D. Dizon said the initiative serves as a practical intervention to help families cope up with school expenses while also creating market opportunities for local businesses.

“The Balik Eskwela Diskwento Caravan is one of DTI’s ways of helping families access quality school supplies at more affordable prices. At the same time, it provides participating businesses with additional market opportunities, creating a win-win situation for both consumers and enterprises,” Dizon said.

She added that strong sales performance reflects consumer participation and underscores the continuing demand for affordable school supplies amid rising household expenses.

More Balik Eskwela Diskwento Caravan activities are scheduled in Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija on June 11 and 12, and Marikit, Casiguran, Aurora on June 12 and 13.