DTI-3 to hold Fiesta Kulinarya

Food lovers, mark your calendars for an extraordinary celebration of Central Luzon's rich culinary heritage.

The Fiesta Kulinarya, a culinary and gastronomy fair, will take place on July 25-26, 2024 at Marquee Mall in Angeles City.

The Department of Trade and Industry Region 3 (DTI-3) said the event promises to be a feast for the senses, bringing together culinary artists and food businesses from Central Luzon.

Fiesta Kulinarya showcases the region’s diverse culinary offerings.

DTI-3 ssid the festival will highlight the talents of local chefs and food entrepreneurs.

The agency's program is expected to provide them with a platform to reach a wider audience.

Featuring 25 MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) from the region, the event offers these entrepreneurs a chance to present their products and services.

This will help them increase sales and expand into new markets, the agency said.

Attendees can look forward to a diverse array of flavors, with food businesses presenting culinary fusions and innovative dishes.

The festival will feature live cooking demonstrations, food tasting booths, live performances, and learning sessions, offering a comprehensive culinary experience.

Participants will also have the chance to engage in meaningful conversations, share insights, and discover new trends in the culinary world.

These interactions are expected to lead to valuable business relationships, joint ventures, and innovative collaborations, DTI-3 said.

The Regional Creative Brand of DTI-3 will also be launched during the festival.