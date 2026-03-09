DTI allots P2-B business fund for displaced OFWs

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Monday announced that a P2-billion business fund can be availed of by displaced Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) starting March 12, 2026.

The agency said it launched the business fund from the DTI-Small Business Corporation (DTI-SBCorp) for the newly established OFW Negosyo Fund "to equip them with the resources to build, hire, and secure their families' futures—no matter the circumstances."

The fund anticipates the real-world contingencies OFWs face, from abrupt returns due to geopolitical tensions to the hurdles of starting enterprises after years abroad.

By converting remittances into productive investments, it creates jobs, stimulates local growth, and honors the vital contributions of our modern-day heroes.

The DTI said the OFW Negosyo Fund provides expanded financial assistance to OFWs, empowering them to navigate sudden displacements from work abroad—such as those triggered by the ongoing Middle East conflict and for them to smoothly reintegrate at home by launching sustainable businesses.

The OFW Negosyo Fund offers loan amounts from P30,000-million to P20-million; with no payment of capital and interest for the first year on eligible products; repayment terms of up to five years with flexible options; and

collateral waived for loans up to P5 million.

"We are committed to opening doors for OFWs ready to come home and invest in their own country, especially when external crises force their hand. Access to capital is often the biggest barrier during these uncertain transitions. Through DTI-SBCorp, we've tailored this fund," the DTI said.

OFWs may apply via the DTI-SBCorp Money App (on Google Play and Huawei AppGallery) or web app at app.sbcorp.ph.

Online registration for the loan facility may also be done through sbcorp.gov.ph.

For hands-on support, visit any of the 1,431 Negosyo Centers nationwide, where experts guide business planning and DTI program navigation. Call the hotline at 1-384 for details.