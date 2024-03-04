DTI, Aurora state college expand pact for students

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is expanding its existing partnership with Aurora State College of Technology (ASCOT) to strengthen the entrepreneurial mindset among students.

The ASCOT said that the expanded partnership will foster an innovative and entrepreneurial approach among ASCOT students by providing them with grants and technology, access to mentorship sessions and workshops, and networking opportunities to enable them to fulfill their business aspirations.

“They can be inspired by an entrepreneurial mindset. In addition to graduating and seeking employment, students ought to consider how they might start their own business and be job-generating micro, small and medium enterprises,” the state college said.

DTI initially collaborated with ASCOT through the Young Entrepreneur Program (YEP), a nationwide initiative that supports the growth of youth entrepreneurship and provides them with a comprehensive set of interventions.

YEP helped students work on an organic fertilizer vermicomposting project, which eventually became a component of their income generating project.