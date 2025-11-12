DTI: CARP trade fair to generate P8.3-M

The 8th Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) Regional Trade Fair is set for November 13 to 16, 2025 at the Event Center of Marquee Mall, Angeles City.

Organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Central Luzon, the event dubbed “Angat Agraryo para sa Bagong Pilipinas” features 102 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Agrarian Reform Beneficiary Organizations (ARBOs) from the seven provinces of Region III.

Central Luzon's best local products will be showcased under their distinct provincial brands: Aurora – “Siempre Aurora”; Bataan – “Galing ng Bataan”; Bulacan – “Tatak Bulakenyo”; Nueva Ecija – “Taas Noo Novo Ecijano”; Pampanga – “Love Pampanga”; Tarlac – “Natural Tarlac”; and Zambales – “Best of Zambales”.

The trade fair is expected to generate at least ?8.3 million in sales, featuring a diverse lineup of products such as agricultural goods, processed foods, handicrafts, wearables, woodcraft, gifts and holiday decors, bamboo and rattan items, and cosmetic products.

DTI said this year’s trade fair aims to provide a stronger marketing and selling platform for the region’s Agrarian Reform Communities by linking them to wider markets and new buyers.

The event It serves as a major marketing platform to help ARBOs and MSMEs sustain growth and achieve long-term viability.

The DTI said it continues to support agrarian reform beneficiaries by providing enterprise development assistance—including training, product and market development, consultancy, and access to common service facilities.