DTI Central Luzon honors top young entrepreneurs

The Department of Trade and Industry – Region III (DTI-3) recognized Pampanga’s top youth entrepreneurs during the 2025 Regional Youth Entrepreneurship Program (YEP) Summit at the University of the Assumption in the City of San Fernando recently.

The inaugural summit gathered young business owners from across Central Luzon who completed various YEP interventions this year.

The activity served as a culminating event for DTI-3’s mentorship, training, and market exposure initiatives under the YEP.

DTI Undersecretary Blesila Lantayona, DTI-3 Assistant Regional Director Richard V. Simangan, and University of the Assumption Vice President for Academic Affairs Michaella Castillo led the awarding rites.

Pampanga ranked second in the Regional Business Pitching Competition through the entrepreneurial group IBÁT, represented by Charlene Angel V. Dayrit, Justine Espinola, John Mark Garcia, and Trisha Mae Pagado. Nueva Ecija won first place, while Zambales finished third.

The same Pampanga team also received the Outstanding Youth Entrepreneur Award for the province. Their winning pitch showcased innovative concepts anchored on local creativity and resourcefulness.

The Summit featured testimonies from young business owners. They shared their experiences and how DTI programs helped strengthen their enterprises.

Participants also joined sessions on brand design, startup solutions, and explored youth-developed products at a mini trade fair.

DTI-3 said it remains committed to expand mentorship, market access, and support for young entrepreneurs in Pampanga and other provinces.

The agency added that programs under YEP aim to build a competitive and future-ready generation of MSMEs in Central Luzon.