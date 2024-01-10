DTI gives Zambales farmers equipment

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Members of the Masinloc Federated Farmers Association (MFFA) in Zambales can now produce their own organic fertilizers.

The group received a shredding machine from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Central Luzon.

The equipment worth P250,000 was granted under the DTI's Shared Service Facility (SSF) program which aims to improve micro, small, and medium enterprises’ productivity and efficiency.

With the equipment, the MFFA can produce more organic fertilizer compared to their manual operations, accelerating production by nearly 100 percent.

The farmers' association has an estimated average sale of P20,000.00 to P25,000.00 per month.

DTI's SSF program aims to provide communities better access to technology to increase productivity and improve their livelihood.

The DTI has established a total of 45 SSF projects worth P15 million in Zambales province.