DTI holds fuel pump calibration training

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Aurora conducted a two-day training focused on the testing, sealing, and calibration of fuel dispensing pumps, aimed at strengthening local enforcement of consumer protection standards.

The activity, held on April 21–22, 2026, at the Capitol Training Hall in Baler, prioritized the accuracy of fuel pumps used in gasoline stations.

Organized by the DTI Aurora Consumer Protection Division in partnership with the Provincial Government of Aurora, the training gathered 32 participants from various local government units (LGUs), including personnel from Municipal Treasury Offices, Business Permits and Licensing Offices (BPLOs), Market Offices, and members of Local Price Coordinating Councils (LPCCs).

The sessions were aligned with Republic Act No. 7394, or the Consumer Act of the Philippines, and existing Philippine National Standards (PNS), focusing on regulatory compliance in weights and measures.

Engr. Norlito Tiglao of the DTI Regional Office III served as a resource speaker.

He provided technical discussions and hands-on demonstrations on proper procedures for testing and sealing fuel dispensing pumps.

The participants also conducted field visits to two gasoline stations in Baler, where they observed and applied standard inspection and calibration practices.

The training also covered calibration of weighing scales, inspection techniques, and methods for identifying violations.

Participants were oriented on enforcement measures to ensure compliance and uphold fair trade practices.

DTI Aurora said the initiative aims to equip LGU personnel with updated technical skills necessary for monitoring business establishments and preventing deceptive practices.

“This training is a long-overdue need of the LGUs and is timely in capacitating LPCCs to respond effectively to current challenges,” said DTI Provincial Director Aldrin Veneracion.

He noted that the program also serves as a refresher for previous participants and a learning opportunity for new ones.

DTI Aurora vowed to continue working with LGUs and partner agencies to protect the consumers.