DTI holds skills training for farmers, women

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Some 20 Agrarian Reform Beneficiary Organization (ARBO) members benefited in the seminar on enhancing collective marketing of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

At the same time, seven women entrepreneurs completed the mentorship program of DTI.

The ARBO members from the municipalities of Paniqui, Camiling, Pura, San Manuel, and La Paz underwent the seminar on the significance of marketing.

The training involved segmentation, targeting, and positioning, importance of product labels, as well as the 4Ps of marketing namely product, price, place, and promotion.

DTI, through its Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program, assists ARBOs to ensure the improvement and sustainability of their businesses.

The agency also recognized seven Tarlac women entrepreneurs who graduated from the 2024 Central Luzon Kapatid Mentor Me - Money Market Encounter (KMME-MME) Online Program, a 10-module mentorship, in partnership with the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship-Go Negosyo.

The training aims to enhance the entrepreneurial skills of participants through weekly interactions with experienced mentors, who discuss the three main pillars of business particularly mentorship, money, and market.

The DTI said that a total of 48 women entrepreneurs from various provinces in the Region 3 completed the online Batch 1.