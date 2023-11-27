DTI issues price guide for Noche Buena items

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Department of Trade and Industry Region III (DTI-3) issued a price guide for food items usually served during the holidays.

The 2023 Noche Buena Price Guide provides information on product prices based on brands and sizes to ensure that consumers are well-informed during the holiday season.

Ham prices range from P169 to P898.50, while the prices of keso de bola starts at P211.60 to P435.

Prices of fruit cocktail range from P57.72 to P293.86; cheese products start at P56.50 to P420; mayonnaise around P24.70 to P193.75; and sandwich spread at P29.50 to P263.60.

Pasta and spaghetti prices range from P30.95 to P105; elbow macaroni are around P23 to P124; salad macaroni are P34.94 to P123; spaghetti sauce at P39.50 to 103; tomato sauce at P15.50 to P92.24; and all purpose cream at P35.50 to 59.95.

DTI advised consumers to practice "comparison shopping" and consider all options before purchasing to save money.

The agency also reminded the people to always check the labels and inspect the products to avoid counterfeit items.