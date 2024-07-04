DTI issues price guide for school supplies

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- With the school opening on July 29, 2024, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) issued a price guide for school supplies.

The agency said the guide is in support of the Balik Eskwela program of the Department of Education (DepEd).

DTI said it shows that the majority of prices are unchanged based on last year's prices.

The price guide includes specific brands of notebooks (writing, composition, spiral, and yarn), pad paper (Grades 1-4 and intermediate), pencils, ballpoint pens, crayons, erasers, sharpeners, and rulers.

A total of 173 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) of school supplies were submitted this year, an increase of 56 SKUs compared to the previous year.

Compared to last year’s set of SKUs, 68 percent or 80 SKUs of the 117 SKUs recorded no price movement while 8.0 percent or nine SKUs had decreased prices.

Only 24 percent or 28 SKUs showed an increase in prices, the agency said.

The guide shows notebook prices range from P11.80 to P52.00, while Grades 1-4 pad paper prices vary from P9.50 to P61.00.

Intermediate pad paper, on the other hand, is priced from P13.80 to P48.75.

Prices of pencils and ballpoint pens range from P11.00 to P33.00 and P3.00 to P33.00, respectively.

Consumers may purchase a box of crayons with eight colors for as low as P12.00 (regular) to as high as P65.00 (jumbo).

A 12-color pack costs P32.00, while the price of a 16-color pack varies from P24.00 to P83.00, and a 24-color pack costs P34.00 to P114.00.

DTI said sharpeners and rulers are priced at P15.00 to P69.00 and P16.00 to PHP29.00, respectively.

Erasers at small, medium, and large sizes range from P4.50 to P20.00, with no price movement from last year.

The DTI reminded consumers to check the labels of school supplies.

The labels must bear the name and address of the manufacturer or importer, and the number of leaves must be indicated in notebooks and paper, among others.

The Gabay sa Pamimili ng School Supplies will be posted on the DTI website.

For consumer-related concerns and queries, you may send an email to ConsumerCare@dti.gov.ph or reach us through the One-DTI (1-384) Hotline.