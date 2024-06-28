DTI launches online program for MSMEs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) conducted recently the pilot run of its “Tindahan Mo, e-Level Up Mo!” program.

This is a nationwide project to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by elevating them through digitalization and sustainable business practices.

DTI said the program will empower MSMEs, particularly sari-sari store owners, towards inclusive growth, through program modules that will equip them knowledge they need to thrive in the digital age.

The program's first module, “e-level Up ang Negosyo,” leveraged digital technologies and solutions to increase the efficiency and competitiveness of sari-sari store operations.

Also part of the module is on how to set up a cashless payment system, and how to establish digital services like cash-in and bills payment using various e-wallets.

Upcoming modules include “e-Level Up ang Online Marketing” - Equips participants with strategies to reach new customers and expand their online presence through digital tools (July 24); “e-Level Up ang Puhunan” - Explores digital products to manage finances and grow business capital (August 28);

“e-Level Up ang Paninda” - Optimizes product selection and caters to customer needs through digital applications (September 25); and“e-Level Up ang Operations” - Streamlines daily tasks and maximizes efficiency through digital solutions (October 23).

The program also offers a comprehensive range of support from DTI, including business name registration process and relevant consumer protection policies.

Sari-sari store owners can participate in the webinars by tuning in to the DTI Philippines Facebook page (fb.com/groups/tmelm) and YouTube channel or visit their nearest DTI Negosyo Centers to join the live stream.

DTI data shows that MSMEs account for over 90 percent of businesses and employ millions of workers, with over 1.3 million sari-sari stores providing the daily necessities to a vast majority of communities across the country.