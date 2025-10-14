DTI launches PH National Standard for parol in CSF

The Department of Trade and Industry-Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS) has launched the Philippine National Standard (PNS) for parols (lanterns) with the unveiling of PNS 2296-1 in the City of San Fernando on Tuesday.

The city government said the milestone is expected to further elevate the craftsmanship and safety of the iconic Filipino lantern, especially during this holiday season.

The event, titled “Bright Traditions, Safe Celebrations,” was held at the Orchid Gardens in the city, also known as the "Home of the Giant Lanterns" and the "Christmas Capital of the Philippines."

San Fernando, Pampanga is the home of numerous pioneer lantern makers, sellers, and manufacturers.

Mayor Vilma Caluag welcomed the DTI officials, led by Assistant Secretary Regino Mallari, Jr. and BPS Director Neil Catajay.

The three officials were joined by DTI Region 3 Director Edna Dizon and Assistant Regional Director Richard Simangan, and other executives of the agency.

Addressing the DTI officials, local lantern artisans, and business leaders, Caluag highlighted the importance of setting national standards for lanterns, such as the famous Parul San Fernando.

She emphasized that these standards are vital for the preservation of the centuries-old tradition.

The mayor said the creation of standards not only ensures safety but also boosts the sustainability of the local lantern industry.

She added that by setting these standards, customers are assured of high-quality products, which will help local lantern makers expand their market and increase sales.

Mallari expressed his excitement for the initiative, noting that this is the first time a PNS for parols has been established in collaboration with Underwriters Laboratories-Standards and Engagements (ULSE).

He explained that the PNS 2296-1 adopts the UL 588:2022 Standard for Seasonal and Holiday Decorative Products.

While voluntary at first, Mallari stressed that this standard would be an essential guide for lantern manufacturers in improving the safety, durability, and overall quality of their products.

Kolin Low, the Regional Director of ULSE, underscored the significant contributions of their firm, especially in elevating industry standards worldwide.

He commended the collaboration with DTI-BPS and emphasized how this partnership helps ensure that local lanterns not only meet safety requirements but also maintain high international standards.

Lantern makers, including Joshua Lorenzo -- a descendant of renowned artist Rolando Quiambao -- said the PNS will enhance the longstanding reputation of the Parul San Fernando.

He added that while their lanterns have always been known for sustainability and durability, the PNS would provide additional avenues for improving efficiency in production.

The event also featured a tour facilitated by City Tourism and Investment Promotion Officer Ching Pangilinan and several lantern makers, who showcased the Parul San Fernando displays.

During the tour, they explained the intricate parts of the lanterns, their cultural significance, and how the newly established standards will further support their craft.

The launching of PNS 2296-1 is a significant step forward for the city’s lantern industry and a testament to the resilience and artistry of Fernandino lantern makers.

With the assurance of safety, sustainability, and quality, the iconic parol is set to shine brighter than ever, both locally and globally, the city government said.| Via CSF Information Office