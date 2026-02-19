DTI opens 2026 “Bagong Pilipinas National Trade Fair” at SM Megamall

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) opened the 2026 DTI–Bagong Pilipinas National Trade Fair at SM Megamall, Megatrade Halls 1 to 3, Level 5, Mega B.

The five-day fair, running from February 18 to 22, is open to the public for consumers, buyers, and entrepreneurs to explore sustainable and locally made products from across the country.

This year, a total of 335 exhibitors from across the Philippines are participating in the national showcase, representing various regions and industries.

Leading the inauguration were Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque and Assistant Secretary Nylah Rizza Bautista.

The two officials underscored the government’s push to strengthen micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and promote innovation anchored on sustainability.

The trade fair features a selection of eco-friendly and design-driven products, including furniture, textiles, fashion items, handicrafts and food products sourced from different parts of the country.

The exhibitors highlighted the creative use of recyclable and reusable materials transformed into functional pieces for homes, offices, and commercial spaces, demonstrating how sustainability can intersect with practicality and modern design.

Beyond the product displays, visitors may take part in daily craft workshops, product demonstrations, and cultural performances that celebrate Filipino creativity and craftsmanship.

Richard Daenos, Regional Director of the Department of Tourism - Region III expressed support for local enterprises and sustainability-driven initiatives.

Several Pampanga-based MSMEs are participating in the trade fair. These include Kabaru Collections by JTM, Piece of Wood Wood Crafts, Beads Clay Ideas, Grann Garden Shop, Penta Gold Venture Corp., and Amigas De Gaia Women’s Garment and Manufacturing.

The event serves as a platform for regional entrepreneurs to connect with institutional buyers, expand their market reach, and strengthen the presence of Filipino-made sustainable products in local and global markets, the DTI said.