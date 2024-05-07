DTI opens CARP kiosk in Bataan

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---A Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) kiosk has been opened by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Mariveles, Bataan.

Located at the Watchlife Pasalubong Center in the town, the kiosk will serve as a platform to exhibit various CARP Bataan products providing Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) an opportunity to reach their target markets.

The DTI underscored the importance of assisting the pasalubong center in promoting CARP products to boost sales and contribute to the livelihood and growth of ARBs not only in Bataan but also in Central Luzon.

The CARP kiosk at Watchlife Pasalubong Center will complement three other kiosks in the province.

The DTI also signed a memorandum of agreement with Watchlife Workers Multipurpose Cooperative to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The program will allow MSMEs to access designated spaces for showcasing and selling their CARP products, promotes DTI’s CARP program through various communication channels, and offers support to participating MSMEs.