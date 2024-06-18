DTI, PDEA eye plan vs illegal vape sales

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) are planning for joint operations against illegal vape products, specifically those sold online.

During a briefing with representatives of online shopping platforms Lazada, Tiktok, and Shopee, the DTI said its Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau is establishing partnerships with law enforcement agencies like PDEA, non-government organizations, and industry associations to ensure nationwide implementation of Republic Act (RA) 11900 or the Vape Law.

The DTI earlier teamed up with the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Philippine National Police, and the National Bureau of Investigation as part of its efforts to intensify monitoring and enforcement of vape regulations.

The agreement with PDEA comes after reports of emerging domestic and global trends in addictive substances that include infusion of psilocybin, or magic mushrooms, and cannabis, or marijuana, into foods, drinks, and vape products.

These are listed on the Dangerous Drugs Board’s updated list of Scheduled Controlled Substances.

PDEA proposed the renewal and updating of their memorandum of agreement with online platforms to monitor, regulate and eradicate the evolving presence of illegal substances in vape products.