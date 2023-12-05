DTI promotes creative industry in Central Luzon

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Region 3 recently organized the Creative Industries of Region 3 Community Assembly (CIRCA) 2023.

The event, held Holy Angel University in Angeles City on December 1, put the spotlight on the talents and potentials of Central Luzon's artistic community.

It featured discussions on the nine creative domains outlined by the recently enacted RA 11904, also known as the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act.

The nine domains include audiovisual media, digital interactive media, creative services, fashion, publishing and print media, spoken word poetry, visual arts, and cultural sites.

DTI Central Luzon Director Brigada Pili expressed optimism on the future of the creative industry in the region.

“There is no dearth in Central Luzon Creatives and it’s about time to place this rich Creative Industries into the limelight. This is the very reason why we are gathered here today, to mark the beginning of an extraordinary journey – an exploration into the boundless realms of creativity and innovation,” she said.

Pili added that the enactment of the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act will help harness the potential of the country's creative talents by providing a structured framework for sustainable development.

"It stands as a testament to the government's recognition of the sector's significant contributions to economic advancement, cultural richness, and social progress," Pili said.