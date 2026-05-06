DTI seizes P48M fake products in Pampanga

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it has confiscated nearly P48 million worth of substandard and counterfeit products in a series of operations in Pampanga.

The agency said a total of 186,329 pieces of uncertified steel products amounting to P21.9 million were seized as part of the crackdown on substandard construction materials.

The items include equal leg steel angle bars and deformed steel bars without the required Philippine Standard (PS) and Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) markings.

The products also lacked proper labeling such as the manufacturer’s name and address.

The DTI underscored the government’s campaign to ensure public safety and remove defective construction materials from the market.

Aside from steel products, authorities also confiscated around P1.1 million worth of uncertified LED lamps and electric fans during a joint operation conducted by DTI and the National Bureau of Investigation – Special Action Unit.

Another P25 million worth of counterfeit goods were seized in a separate operation conducted with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group due to violations of minimum labeling requirements.

The DTI also issued Notices of Violation against hardware stores found selling uncertified products.

The DTI Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau said operations will continue to protect consumers and ensure fair competition in the market.