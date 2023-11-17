DTI showcases products of agrarian reform entrepreneurs

ANGELES CITY --- Products, crafts, and other agricultural goods of Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) were presented at the 6th Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) Trade Fair which opened on Thursday, November 16 at the Marquee Mall in Angeles City.

The event with the theme "Likha ng ARBs: Ipagmalaki at Tangkilikin" will be staged until November 19, 2023.

The Department of Trade and Industry, the lead agency for the event, said that "this regional trade fair is a unique platform that showcases the entrepreneurial spirit and craftsmanship of our Agrarian Reform Communities (ARCs) across Central Luzon."

"Over 100 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from the seven provinces of the region will be presenting their finest products, ranging from agricultural goods to processed foods, handicrafts, wearables, and more," the DTI added.

DTI-3 Acting Regional Director Brigida T. Pili reported that the Province of Pampanga has the most number of participants with 28 MSMEs.

Following closely are Nueva Ecija with 17 participants, Tarlac with 15, Bulacan with 14, and Zambales with 12. Meanwhile, Bataan and Aurora will be represented by 11 and 10 participants, respectively.

“Our sales goal for this year’s CARP Trade Fair is set at P6 million. With Christmas just around the corner, the fair offers a variety of products for their gifts or personal use and consumption. We hope to achieve or even exceed the target amount,” Pili said.