DTI suspends online sale of vape products

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) suspended the online sale of vape products, devices, and systems on marketplaces to protect the youth and prioritize public health.

On Saturday, July 20, the agency issued Department Administrative Order (DAO) No. 24-03, Series of 2023, anchored on the provisions of Republic Act (RA) No. 11900 or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act.

RA No. 11900 mandates measures to prevent minors from accessing vape products, particularly through online channels.

The suspension also aligns with the government's commitment to promoting a healthy environment and protecting citizens from potential hazards associated with these products, according to the agency.

It noted that online marketplaces has made these harmful substances easily accessible to minors, posing a significant threat to their health and well-being.

In issuing the order, the DTI stressed the need for robust tracking systems to oversee product movement from importers to retailers.

The agency is holding manufacturers and importers responsible for illegal or defective products, not just retailers.

DTI initiated the move to ensure that distributors educate retailers on the law's limitations and restrictions to ensure compliance.

The agency added that "severe consequences" will result from non-compliance to DAO No. 24-03 as it vowed to work closely with relevant agencies to monitor the vape industry and implement stringent measures as per RA 11900.

"We want businesses to thrive, but it must be in line with the law. Let’s not profit from selling to minors. As long as you comply, we will support you. However, you must prove that you are preventing minors from buying these illegal products. The protection of our youth is non-negotiable. This suspension is a necessary step to curb this alarming trend,” the agency said.

The DTI’s Task Force Kalasag has issued 78 notices of violation and confiscation of 64,359 violative vape products valued at P29,487,100 in efforts to regulate the vape industry.