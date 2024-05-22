DTI to host fashion show

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will showcase the best of regional fashion, crafts and design in the upcoming event dubbed “Pustura: Central Luzon’s Fashion Show” to be held in SM Pampanga Event Center on March 23, 2024.

The DTI said the event is touted as the “major creative event this year.”

The agency said the fashion show is aimed to highlight the finest fashion talents from Central Luzon emphasizing the creativity and innovation of local designers.

The DTI expressed hope that the event will serve as a platform to promote the region's rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship.

“The fashion show will feature stunning collections of locally crafted items, including gowns, Filipiniana, barong, bags, jewelry, and other fashion accessories, highlighting the combination of traditional Filipino aesthetics with modern trends,” the DTI said.

The event will also provide networking opportunities for the participants.