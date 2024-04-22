DTI to hosts competitiveness, creative summit on April 25

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will be hosting the Central Luzon Creative and Competitiveness Summit on 25 April 2024 at Quest Plus Conference Center inside Clark Freeport.

DTI Region 3 said it is set to award Central Luzon local government units that made it in the top ten of the national results of the 2023 Cities and Municipalities Competitive Index.

The program is aimed to recognize the LGUs’ effort and commitment in completing and submitting their local data capture sheet.

"There will also be conferment of awards to the Central Luzon MSMEs that qualified for Level 1 of the Philippine Quality Awards Regionalization Program in 2023," the DTI said.

Local artists will also be showcasing their crafts and artworks through a visual arts exhibit, entitled Synestisya.

The DTI said that this is a side event honoring the artists from the region.