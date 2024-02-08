DTI warns shoppers vs 'mystery packages'

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has advised the public, particularly online shoppers, to be cautious amid increasing online platforms selling “mystery packages” which are "attractively" priced as low as P50.

In an interview on Wednesday over government-operated station PTV4, DTI Assistant Secretary Amanda Nograles warned that shoppers may face violations under the anti-fencing law if the mystery parcel contains illegally obtained, pilfered or stolen goods and items.

Aside from this, shoppers may also be swindled by unscrupulous sellers and scammers.

"Mystery parcels are popular as shoppers can buy expensive items at lower prices even without knowing the contents. There is nothing wrong with buying mystery parcels if they are not stolen packages. But if an item is stolen, a shopper can be charged under the anti-fencing law," she said.

Nograles added that the agency's consumer protection group advises online shoppers to find out and validate the point of origin of a mystery parcel, if it is properly cleared for reselling, like unclaimed packages from the Bureau of Customs, or seek assistance from the DTI which monitors online shopping platforms.

“The DTI is trying to find possible solutions on how we can protect buyers against this practice on the sale of stolen goods and illegally obtained items,” Nograles said.

She added that the agency can ask an online seller for proof that a package was obtained through lawful means and procedures.