Duck dishes featured in Minalin cooking tilt

Duck-based dishes were featured during the first Itik Cooking Contest held in the town of Minalin on Thursday, February 5.

The culinary competition is part of the week-long fiesta celebration of Barangay Lourdes, Mayor Philip Naguit said.

A total of 12 dishes featuring duck as the main ingredient were prepared and presented by participants.

Among the entries were Pato Tim, Estopadong Itik, Hamonadong Itik, Adobong Gatang Itik, Itik Biryani, Ginataang Itik, Itik Shanghai, Roasted Itik, Itik Bicutan, and Drunken Duck in Coconut Milk.

The contest aimed to promote and strengthen the local duck-raising industry, which was identified as one of the pilot livelihood programs of the residents.

Naguit expressed his appreciation to the barangay leaders and residents for initiating the activity that is expected to sustain the relevance of the industry, particularly among the youth.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako sa masaya, makabuluhan, at nakakabusog na activity na kanilang binuo,” Naguit said.