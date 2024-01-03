Duck raisers hit by typhoon get assistance from Capitol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Some 76 duck farmers from seven towns affected by Typhoon Egay received assistance from the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

Special Assistant to the Governor and Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office chief Angelina Blanco led the distribution of aid to the beneficiaries.

Blanco represented Governor Dennis Pineda in the event.

The beneficiaries came from Candaba, San Luis, San Simon, Arayat, Minalin, Sta. Ana, and Lubao.

The event was held at the Provincial Engineering Compound in the City of San Fernando.

The province distributed some 1,900 heads of ducks and 550 sacks of feeds to the said farmers.

Duck raising is among the biggest local industries in the province, accounting for the considerable number of egg supplies for the region and the country.

Most of the province’s duck raisers are located in Pampanga’s 4th district.