Duman Festival 2025 set on Dec 6: Sta Rita LGU

Local arts group ArtiSta.Rita and the Municipal Government of Santa Rita are set to celebrate the annual Duman Festival on December 6, 2025 at the Santa Rita de Cascia Parish Church Grounds.

The event will be showcasing the town’s famed delicacy; and religious and cultural traditions.

The festivities will start at 4 PM on the same date, with food stalls and alfresco dining offering Kapampangan dishes and delicacies.

At 6 PM, the “Alang Imposibli The Musical” will be staged as part of the celebration.

A highlight of the festival is the performance of ArtiSta.Rita, along with booths selling duman and other products made by residents.

Launched in 2002, the festival draws inspiration from duman, a seasonal cereal delicacy made from roasting and pounding unripe red glutinous rice (lakatan malutu), resulting in its distinct pale green color.

Duman is traditionally produced at the start of the Christmas season and plays a central role in the town’s festivities.

The yearly event has drawn local and international tourists.