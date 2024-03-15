Dutch investment to boost Bulacan airport development

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The investment of the Netherlands government in the New Manila International Airport (NMIA) project in Bulakan, Bulacan province will help greatly boost the airport's development, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

During the recent Dangal ng Bulacan Foundation Inc., the DFA said the Dutch have a long history of investments in the country.

The agency cited the development of the Malampaya Gas Field which is operated by the then Royal Dutch Shell with its British counterpart from 2002 to 2022.

Its flag carrier, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, continues to have Manila to Amsterdam flights.

The Netherlands' investment in the NMIA primarily involves the development of 1,700 hectares of land worth 1.5 billion euros being undertaken by Dutch dredging and heavy-lift company Royal Boskalis Westminster since 2021, making it the largest project of the 114-year old company.

The Dutch government, through its Atradius DSB, has extended an export credit insurance to Royal Boskalis Westminster to cover the amount for land development of the project.

Kingdom of the Netherlands Ambassador to the Philippines Marielle Geraedts said the land development was designed according to the highest technical and environmental standards to withstand potential sea level rise in the future, frequent typhoons and strong earthquakes.

Once completed, NMIA will have a world-class terminal and four parallel runways. It will also have a modern infrastructure network including the North Access Link Expressway and the extension of MRT 7 from San Jose Del Monte City to Bulakan town.