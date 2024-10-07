EVERY barangay in the country has an early childhoos development center as mandated by law, where toddlers are taught the rudiments of initial school training.

Inside the classrooms, kids as young as four years old, are taught to color coloring books, count and listen to childhood stories. There, they are allowed to banter. Talk and make friends with other young kids.

The instructors are picked and paid by the barangay and they ensure that every child learns about the materials brought to the center.

At least in spending time at the center, kids are weaned away from gadgets they use at home and elsewhere.

This training is crucial in the early development of the child. This is where the minds are molded at an early stage to male them good and productive citizens as they grow up.

The government should invest heavily in childhood development emphasizing good manners and right cnduct.

We should ensure that relevant trainings are given the toddlers as to make them alert and competitive as they face more competition both here and abroad.

Barangay Tabun, Mabalacat City has its early childhood development center where my grand son Mace Jaxen is enrolled. I have observed positive changes in his attitude and study behavior, proof that his instructors are attentive to his needs and those of his classmates. Fine job, madam.