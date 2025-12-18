Earthquake drill conducted at Pampanga High School

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) conducted an earthquake drill for the students and teachers of Pampanga High School (PHS) on December 17, 2025.

The activity aimed to strengthen disaster awareness and enhance the preparedness of the school community in the event of a strong earthquake.

The CDRRMO, under the leadership of Raymond Del Rosario, was joined by evaluators from the Office of Civil Defense, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Philippine Red Cross.

The participating agencies assessed the drill and lauded PHS for its participation and initiative to improve its emergency preparedness.

Mayor Vilma Caluag expressed her support for the activity.

She underscored the city government’s commitment to disaster readiness and the safety of students and educators.

The mayor emphasized that preparedness and proper training are key to minimizing risks and saving lives during emergencies, particularly in schools where young people are vulnerable.

PHS School Head Marilen Calma thanked the CDRRMO and partner agencies for conducting the drill.

She noted that the exercise provided learning for both students and teachers.

She shared that "the activity reinforced discipline, awareness, and confidence in responding to emergencies, and reaffirmed the school’s commitment to continuously work with the city government in strengthening disaster preparedness and ensuring a safe learning environment for all." 𝘾𝙄𝙊-𝙀𝙅𝙋, 𝙋𝘾𝙈, 𝙍𝙈𝙈