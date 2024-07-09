Easterlies continue to bring rain showers across PH

MANILA – Most parts of the country will continue to experience rains due to the easterlies, the weather bureau said Tuesday.

This will cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Visayas and Palawan.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin.

The easterlies will also cause isolated rain showers and thunderstorms over Bicol Region and the provinces of Quezon, Aurora, Isabela, and Cagayan.

PAGASA said the rest of the country will also experience isolated rain showers, most likely in the afternoon, caused by localized thunderstorms, PAGASA forecaster Rhea Torres said.

PAGASA, however, said severe thunderstorms could also result in flash floods or landslides.

Meanwhile, the whole archipelago will still experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

Torres said no weather disturbance was seen to affect the country.

"We might experience the effects of the southwest monsoon in the next few days," she said. (PNA)