Easterlies, habagat to bring rain showers across PH

MANILA – The easterlies and the southwest monsoon or habagat will bring rain showers in most parts of the country Monday, the weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. weather advisory that habagat will cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Palawan, and isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the provinces of Cavite, Batangas, Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro.

The easterlies will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands.

Moderate to heavy rains and severe thunderstorms in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

PAGASA forecaster Obet Badrina said no tropical cyclone is seen to affect or develop in the country in the next three days.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will continue to experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the archipelago. (PNA)