Easterlies, ITCZ to bring rain showers over parts of PH

MANILA – Several areas will continue to get dampened with rain showers due to the easterlies and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the weather bureau said Monday.

In its 4 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the easterlies will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas, and isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Bicol Region and the provinces of Quezon and Aurora.

South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and Davao Occidental will also get scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will have fair weather with isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the archipelago.

PAGASA forecaster Obet Badrina said no tropical cyclone was seen to develop or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility in the next two to three days. (PNA)