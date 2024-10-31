Eco-friendly burials

Today, millions of Filipinos will flock to cemeteries and memorial parks to visit their departed loved ones. Like in the past, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and environmental groups reminded the public to make All Saint’s Day commemoration eco-friendly by properly disposing waste and avoiding disposables.

Going further than just greening Undas rituals, there are now various ways on how to make the funeral industry nature-friendly. It’s not only because of increasing environmental awareness, but also for practical reasons like financial constraints and diminishing space for burying the dead. Here are some ways on how this is done.

Human Composting: This process is sometimes known as natural organic reduction. It breaks down human remains into fertile soil. Some states in the United States have legalized this practice. The body is laid to rest in a container and filled with carbon-rich materials such as wood chips. A mix of bacteria, fungi, and protozoa may be added to the container to speed up the composting process after which the container is sealed. According to company that does this process, one metric ton of carbon dioxide is prevented from entering the atmosphere for every person that chooses to compost the corpse versus having a conventional burial or cremation.

Water Cremation: Instead of burning, which uses fossil fuel and emits gases, this process is eco-friendly. Water cremation, which is also known as Alkaline Hydrolysis, Aquamation, Flameless Cremation, Resomation and Biocremation uses alkaline chemicals, heat, and sometimes agitation and-or pressure, to accelerate natural decomposition. There’s a company in the Philippines that offers this service. The body of the late Desmond Tutu, the anti-apartheid leader and Anglican archbishop emeritus, underwent this process.

Mushroom Burial Suit - a specially made biodegradable mushroom suit lined with mushroom spores that consume dead human tissue. Human remains contain toxins that are released into the atmosphere during cremation or through other methods of burial. Mushrooms can absorb and purify these toxins, resulting in a cleaner earth. After breaking down human tissue, the mushrooms conduct the nutrients from the body to fungi in the soil that then pass these nutrients on to trees.

Tree pod burials – A person is buried in the ancient form of a biodegradable egg pod. If a body is buried, it is placed in the fetal position to represent rebirth, while tree pod burial ashes are placed in smaller pods. The pods are then buried into the ground, with a tree planted above them to create a memorial.

Becoming a tree - the body is wrapped in a biodegradable, linen shroud and placed in a shallow grave that’s lined with wood chips or hay. Then, a mixture of soil, wood chips, and fungi is used to fill the grave, and a young tree is planted on top. As the body decomposes, it provides nourishment to feed the tree.

For now, religious beliefs and culture are the major considerations in deciding how to dispose of the body of dead persons. It will take some time before these modern burial methods will be legalized and accepted by the general public.