Ejay Falcon is excited to work with Sen. Bong Revilla

Kapamilya actor and Oriental Mindoro Vice Governor Ejay Falcon will be seen on GMA 7 via Senator Bong Revilla's latest comedy show "Walang Matigas Na Pulis Sa Matinik Na Misis" Season 2 opposite Beauty Gonzales.

Prior to his scheduled tapings, VG Ejay fixed his schedules with his office so not to have conflicts with his sitcom's tapings.

This sitcom makrs Ejay's first project with GMA. In Jan of 2021 there were rumors that Ejay is moving to GMA. However, there are still no confirmation on whether the actor is signing up for an exclusive contract.

Ejay will be playing an arrogant police officer on Sen Bong's comedy show which was the formers dream of working with.

"Very proud na maka-work po si Senator Bong and looking forward ako sa mga eksena namin together na ang dami g mga fight scene.

"Medyo angasa kami ng angasan." Says Ejah in his interview with 24 Oras.

It was "Dugong Buhay" from Viva Films that Senator did a major role in November of 1983. After three decadesm Ejay was hosen to play its role in its tv adaptation in ABS-CBN from April 2013 to September 2013.

"Kaya nga po talagang excited ako kasi ako yung gumanap sa role niya sa tv adaptation".

Ejay is still with ABS, his role as Elias Delgadi is still running in the networks "Nagaapoy na Damdamin" whichnis shown on TV5.