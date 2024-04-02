El Niño destroys P68-M worth of crops: PDRRMO

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The damages to crops caused by the El Niño phenomenon in Pampanga have risen to nearly P68-million, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported on Monday.

The PDRRMO said a total of P67,979,155.07 worth rice, corn and cassava crops were destroyed due to drought.

The municipality of Candaba logged the highest losses in rice crops at P20,211,030.

It was followed by San Simon at P15,717,625; Apalit at P9,431,345.60; and San Luis at P9,063,974.

Sta. Ana town also recorded damages to rice crops amounting to P6,572,824.

Mexico also recorded rice crop damages worth 5,120,084.70; and Floridablanca had 27,500.

The town of Porac registered P1,834,771.57 damages to corn and cassava crops.

The PDRRMO said 861 rice farmers and 28 corn and cassava farmers in the province were affected by El Niño.