El Nino, insects destroy P63M crops in Pampanga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council of Pampanga

reported on March 15, 2024 that the province sustained P63 million damages on rice due to the El Nino phenomenon

and pests

The damages cost include P2.9 million due to the El Nino phenomenon and P59.9 million to pests, according to the

council.

The PDRRMC report said that the damages to rice crops due to El Nino were recorded at P1,856,345 in Apalit town

and P1,080,000 in Santa Ana town.

Porac town also reported some P280,000 worth of damage to its corn crops.

Pests have also damaged rice crops in the towns of San Luis, Mexico, Santa Ana, Candaba, San Simon, Apalit, and

Floridablanca amounting to P59,980,852.

Porac town also reported damages to its cassava crops worth P1,413,428 due to pests.

El Nino affected 120 farmers in the towns od Macabebe, Santa Ana, and Mexico.

Losses in areas not planted by crops due to drought have now reached P P6,812,075, the PDRRMC said.