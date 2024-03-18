El Nino, insects destroy P63M crops in Pampanga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council of Pampanga
reported on March 15, 2024 that the province sustained P63 million damages on rice due to the El Nino phenomenon
and pests
The damages cost include P2.9 million due to the El Nino phenomenon and P59.9 million to pests, according to the
council.
The PDRRMC report said that the damages to rice crops due to El Nino were recorded at P1,856,345 in Apalit town
and P1,080,000 in Santa Ana town.
Porac town also reported some P280,000 worth of damage to its corn crops.
Pests have also damaged rice crops in the towns of San Luis, Mexico, Santa Ana, Candaba, San Simon, Apalit, and
Floridablanca amounting to P59,980,852.
Porac town also reported damages to its cassava crops worth P1,413,428 due to pests.
El Nino affected 120 farmers in the towns od Macabebe, Santa Ana, and Mexico.
Losses in areas not planted by crops due to drought have now reached P P6,812,075, the PDRRMC said.