Elderly drowns in CSF

A 70-year-old man drowned along the Barangay Sta. Lucia portion of the San Fernando River yesterday, August 19.

According to authorities, the San Fernando City Police Station received a call from a concerned citizen around 7:40 am about a man who allegedly drowned.

The man's body was immediately recovered by responders.

The victim was identified as Angelo Ramos, a resident of Barangay San Pedro Cutud.

According to the victim's family, the man was suffering from depression.

More details surrounding the incident have yet to be released by the city police.