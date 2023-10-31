Elected village execs asked to submit requirements

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Commission on Elections (Comelec) reminded the newly elected village officials of several requirements they must submit to the poll body before assuming their respective posts.

In a Monday press briefing, Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said that winning candidates not only have the highest number of votes but must satisfy three requirements, including the Statements of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) to be able to assume office.

“For all winners, there are three requirements before being seated. First proclamation to be carried out by the Comelec, then Oath of Office and third, assumption to office. After that, one can assume his/her position,” Laudiangco said.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said the SOCE is a comprehensive report about the campaign contributions and expenditures of winning candidates.

SOCEs need to be submitted at the Office of the Election Officer concerned on or before November 29, or not later than one month after the day of the election.

Republic Act (RA) 7166, or the Synchronized National and Local Elections and Electoral Reforms Act, states that no elected officials may sit without filing their respective SOCE.

The agency also reminded the newly-elected village officials to ensure the accuracy of the inventory report of the barangays’ assets and properties validated by the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Inventory Team.

This will enhance the smooth and orderly transition of governance and transfer of responsibilities and programs under the Local Governance Transition program.

Comelec reiterated that the proclamation of winning candidates who have pending disqualification cases will be deferred.

The agency said that if a candidate gets the most votes, the proclamation will be suspended until the Comelec issues an order.

This is to ensure that their cases will not be ignored in the event that they are proclaimed even if they are disqualified.